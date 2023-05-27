Snowman Logistics closes FY22-23 on a positive note. Records annual revenue of INR 417.65 crores

Mumbai, May 2023: During the quarter ended March 31, 2023, Snowman Logistics Ltd(“Company”) recorded revenue of INR. 112.35 Crores as against INR 76.63 Crores for the same period in the previous year. EBITDA increased to INR 25.56 Crores from INR 18.00 Crores for the same period in the previous year and PAT increased to INR 5.10 Crores from INR (0.22) Crores in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

On an annual basis, the Company recorded revenue of INR 417.65 Crores as against INR 286.17 Crores during the previous year. EBITDA increased to INR 96.07 Crores from INR 73.79 Crores and PAT increased to INR 13.40 Crores from INR 1.68 Crores during the previous year.