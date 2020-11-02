Social Activist BH Sivakumar Varma celebrates his wedding anniversary by presenting Rs 20,50,000/- cheque to Shri KT Rama Rao garu for ‘Gift a Smile’!

Shri BH Sivakumar Varma, Social Activist and Founder of the Bhupathi Raju Helping Hands Foundation, celebrated his wedding anniversary by presenting a cheque of Rs 20,50,000/- to Shri KT Rama Rao Garu, TRS Working President.

The donation was towards buying Ambulances as part of the ‘Gift a Smile’ initiative launched by Shri KT Rama Rao Garu, on his birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri BH Sivakumar Varma said, I and my wife thought the apt way to celebrate our wedding anniversary was by doing a noble act of helping the community and bringing solace and joy in the lives of the deprived.

Saving a life can be the biggest source of satisfaction and an ambulance can save several precious lives, thereby bring a sense of hope and happiness in their families and in-turn their blessings and good wishes for me and my family.