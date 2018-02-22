Social and Digital Media: Determiner of ‘Market Trend’ and ‘Political Path’

In the course of changing time, we have seen various trend related to Advertisement, Marketing and Branding which gives a new hope in upcoming days. The important aspects are that the Digital Media, Social Media and Influencer Marketing are its foundations. The Importance of Increase in new trends on the advertising market and effect of Technology in Advertisement is important. Now Advertisement is not limited to newspaper and Television. A new trend is all about advertised your product on Social Media and in Digital Media. Statistics show that Print Media, Television and Social/Digital Media are increasing by 8%, 12% and 24% annually. In upcoming years the Digital Market and Social Media will see an increase. The Reason is very clear where ever the advertisement agency found their customer the agencies will try to attract them. This shows that in 2018 it will be the dominant area.

In 2018 all the hot brands will have their focus on Digital and Social Media. Digital Media will be the most expanded area. According to the atmosphere what we have seen in 2017, there will be the dominance of Digital, Social and Influencer Marketing. In 2018 there will be an effect of ‘ART’ i.e. ‘Augmented Reality Technology in Advertisement Market. Advertising World will see interference in an increase of videos in upcoming years which already have started in Social Media. Due to which distance have decreases between Brand and the customer, and we are about to see regional players in it very soon. But every brand will have its focus on Digital Media. The decreased in distance between Brand and Consumer is due to uses of Smartphone. There is estimation that digital media will increase 25%-30% in 2018 because now Brands are now able to reach the customers easily.

There are approximately 12 to 15 crore people in the country who uses the Internet on which 3 crore people are daily online users. Other than this there are 5-6 crore people who use the social networking sites and mainly are Facebook and LinkedIn users. Among the Internet users, 70% people watch the videos of Reality shows, Movie Trailers and Advertisement etc. There are more than 10,000 internet cafes in a country. Other than this, there 20 crore mobile phone connections of which 15% are Smartphone which has internet facilities in it. These figures are very comprehensive but as compared with the population of 1.2 billion its seems to be less, that why when we see Digital Media as a Supporting Medium there is no surprise on the fact. However, it’s a matter of thinking that, Are we having any parameters to scale this? And in case of access, will the digital media adopt a bigger format soon?

It is very surprising that the format of Media Market is changing very soon. When we see backwards in 80’s there was a dominance of print media in India and there was only two Government Television Channel which is owned by Doordarshan. The 90’s is the era of Liberalization of an economy in a country, which increases the dominance of Television in the world of Media. In new Century up to the rise of Luxury and Premium brand, creative people of print media have reduced to the only promotional advertisement. Until the end of 90’s mobile phones are been used by only some class of people and now we can see every person with mobile in his hand. Now it is very common to send SMS to respond to an event. If we define Digital in Large-scale with the inclusion of mobile and internet, then the scene of entire communication seems to be changed and can be related exactly what had happened in 90’s with the immerse of television. This change can be occurring at any time. The screen of Mobile and Computer can be the dominant medium of communication and mutual discussion.

Most number of Marketers has major work of spreading messages to the most number of customers. In last two decades with the power of mass, media branding has helped them a lot. At the time of immersing of the internet, the people related to mass media consider it the best way of keeping in touch with the customer personally but its power is more than this. Roadies is the best show, especially for youth on M TV. It has started as reality show 10 years ago. In 2008 considering youth, Roadies had decided to take a help of Social Media. Today Roadies has 37 lakh followers on its Facebook page. ‘Roadies background’ has started with the facility by which everyone can be connected even when the show is not broadcasting. It was able to make its own identity. The success of Roadies is the best example where Digital and Social Media can be reached.

Digital Media in Politics

In Politics now PR (Public Relation) Agencies and Digital Companies are deciding the victory or defeat of anyone. They are now teaching the politicians how to make Public Relation Campaign and art of capture public pulse. It is said that Political players are quite clever. But now the real strategies makers are coming forward said to be cleverer than the politicians. Now Digital and Social Media Company are helping out the politicians. It seems to be odd for the Politics but as per current increase in the youth population, there is a need to change the current trend of the politics. Because, when every sector of life is being corporatized, it is necessary to put politics out of the old fashion.

Branding and Image Building is the main work of PR (Public Relation) Companies. By making the positive image of Political party and Politicians in a society, their ‘electoral fair can find its sea-shore. Talking about work procedure of PR Companies, they are able to make a positive image of their political client in front of Public or Target Audience. Until now voters only have the knowledge name and face of their Leader, but these companies show the positive side and their activism to the public, which is very necessary. And these both are done with the help of Social and Digital Media. The Party and Politicians get major benefit from it, as the public came to know about the Program, Image, Thinking, their Activeness, and Viewpoint. There will be no surprise if, in upcoming years, elections will be held through Digital and Social Media.

Writer Atul Malikram is the director of Building Reputation, PR and Digital Communication Company since 1999 and Political Analyst.