Social Force plans Independence Day celebration for Children & Elderly

Social Force, a volunteer organisation involved in philanthropic activities for the underprivileged, plans to kick start the Independence Day celebration by hoisting the flag at 10 AM at the Southern Avenue, next to the Rabindra Sarobar stadium. There would be various activities for children and elderly planned through the day. The flag hoisting would be followed by a joy ride in air-conditioned buses to different places of Kolkata like Kalighat Temple, Victoria Memorial, Princep Ghat and then at Outram Ghat. There would be arrangements for a lunch and breakfast, post which the return is scheduled at 2 PM back to the location of origin.

These activities are an initiative by Social Force to address the need of social fulfillment for the slum dwellers and underprivileged without any financial aid from any institution or corporate sponsorship. The team includes a group of self-motivated individuals from different walks of life who have come together to lend help and uplift the underprivileged sections of society.

Social Force is making selfless contributions in many ways to support its cause. The team at Social Force is committed to the mission of ‘zero hunger, zero poverty’ and has been providing meals to more than a 1000 people in and around Tollygunge, near Gariahat, Southern Avenue and Jadavpur, on a daily basis.

The volunteers have also been visiting orphanages and old age homes to spend quality time with the residents, celebrate birthdays, festivals; distributing food, stationary items, books and other essential supplies.

In other ways of giving back to the society and to widen their reach, Social Force has formed another chapter at Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh where they are already distributing food to around 100 street dwellers and are in the process of setting up new chapters in other cities as well.

Commenting on the initiative, Mr. Shabanta Har, Head, Social Force said, “We started this journey with a membership of 10 volunteers and within 3 weeks our strength has increased four-fold. We are hopeful to increase it many times by the end of this year. We would like to acknowledge our food donors like Mitti Cafe, Ubuntu Cafe, The Food Project and all other food donors for their relentless support and would request other food joints to come forward and contribute to this noble cause by donating fresh or left over food as much as possible.”