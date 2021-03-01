Social media response management tool, Trooya by Germin8 introduces new features

Mumbai: Trooya, a proprietary tool of Germin8, an AI based Digital Intelligence company has added tracking and response management of Google My Business and LinkedIn to its application. Trooya is a social media helpdesk that helps brands respond to their customers’ queries, complaints and leads that appear in social media. It also helps brands across the world in streamlining their social customer service with real time insights allowing users on an enterprise level to collaboratively work in real time.

Trooya also features a state-of-the-art chatbot which can accurately handle customer queries in real time, which helps brands respond to their customers day or night without deploying extra manpower. One of the key USPs that Trooya possesses is that it can prioritize customer queries based on their influence, follower count and whether the post is from verified accounts. This reduces the chance that customer issues go viral and spiral out of control.

On the launch of this new feature, Dr. Ranjit Nair, Founder and CEO, Germin8 said “Google My Business has become a vital platform for any business that has physical locations that are visited by customers. This makes it important for brands to treat it as an important channel for engaging with consumers – tracking, analysing and responding to the feedback received here. On Google My Business, due to the campaign which was coined in the early days of the Pandemic “Vocal for Local” there was a sudden rise in the number of reviews for businesses on Google My Business Pages, making it a prominent source of consumer communications. It makes us feel very proud that the development team worked relentlessly and were successful in including support of Google My Business in Trooya.”

Some of the key features that Trooya already possesses are: Enterprise level collaborative workflows, real-time engagement & analytics, safe storage of consumer databases, as well as full history of consumer interactions, etc. It also supports an array of platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Google Play Store, YouTube, and now LinkedIn & Google My Business. It can also be integrated with various Customer Relationship Management Systems.