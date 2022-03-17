Social Panga recognized as ‘The Great Place To Work’ in 2022-23’

Mumbai, 17th March 2022: Social Panga, one of India’s leading and established integrated creative agencies, founded by Gaurav Arora and Himanshu Arora, has added yet another feather to its cap. The agency has been featured and certified as a Great Place to Work, in mid-size organizations category, for the year 2022-23.

Great Place to Work® Certification is one of the most prestigious achievements for any organization across the globe. For an organization to get certified, 70% or more of its employee respondents should rate the organization as a great workplace by Great Place to Work® Institute.

At Social Panga, they refer to each other as “Marketing Mafias”. Skilled enough to know better and wild enough to think better! With a team strength of 230 people across offices, Social Panga boasts of a great work environment and work culture and this certificate comes as testimony of the same.

Commenting on this, Himanshu Arora and Gaurav Arora, Co-Founders of Social Panga said, “It’s a great honor to receive this recognition amidst the current bleak situation. At panga we are all about people and believe in inclusive decision-making. This leads to better rewards, better engagement, and better execution. What makes us a great place to work is that our culture is built on the work environment and the atmosphere of positivity, innovation, communication, and transparency. We provide a space where everyone at Panga feels that they will be able to do their best work. A large part of that comes from consistency in decision-making and our mantra of “WE>>>>>ME”. We are on an ever-evolving and ever-improving journey.”