Social Panga Strengthens Its Creative Team, appoints Rohit Singh as Creative Director

Bangalore: 10 August 2023: Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency founded by Himanshu Arora and Gaurav Arora has announced the appointment of Rohit Singh as Creative Director.

Rohit brings with him a cumulative experience of 12+ years and will be based in Bangalore. Prior to joining Social Panga Rohit worked with Publicis and Ogilvy wherein he looked into some key accounts which included Vodafone, Canon, Taco Bell, Philips and Dabur.

His new role at Social Panga involves overlooking creative mandates involving ATL/BTL, digital, production with an integrated approach.

Commenting on his appointment, Gaurav Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga said, “We are glad to welcome Rohit on board as our leading creative mafia. As we continue on our journey of growing strength to strength and offering more new-age tech solutions to brands, we need people who can bring in fresh outlook, enthusiasm and a sense of oneness. Rohit’s creative mind fits well with our current phase of expansion, and we look forward towards working with him.” Adding to it, Himanshu Arora, Co-Founder of Social Panga said, “Rohit’s addition to the team comes in sync with our long-term vision at Social Panga. He brings in a holistic and integrated outlook with a new-age approach. His creative vision and aspiration to do global award-winning work fits with our Panga DNA. Super excited to see what holds for us in the coming times.” Speaking on his appointment Rohit Singh, Creative Director at Social Panga said, “The times are confusing. Cringe is cool, portfolios are sneakers, AI – a friend or foe, we don’t know. Whatever it is, we are at a pivotal moment that will define modern culture and that’s exciting for any creative person. I feel extremely thrilled to be joining Social Panga in such times. We are growing in terms of people and business while evolving to become one of the most watched independent agencies in India.”

Social Panga recently expanded its Delhi operations and is now a 400-seater office across Bangalore, Mumbai, and Delhi.