Social Panga wins the 360-degree Marketing Mandate for Yatra Online Limited

Mumbai/Bangalore: 4th April, 2023: Social Panga, the integrated creative and digital marketing agency has bagged the 360-degree marketing mandate for Yatra Online Limited (Yatra). The mandate encompasses the development of brand and service-based social media strategies and campaigns aimed at amplifying Yatra’s presence among a diverse set of demographics.

Yatra is known for being innovative and forward-thinking in their approach. The company constantly strives to introduce new technology and features that make the travel experience more convenient and enjoyable. The travel service provider has established a reputation for providing competitive prices and deals to its customers, which has helped it attract a large and loyal customer base.

Social Panga’s primary objective will be to develop and implement highly efficient strategies focusing on engaging Yatra’s target audience across various digital and offline channels. The agency will work towards elevating the travel experience by utilizing innovative and creative means, combined with visually compelling imagery, to promote an aspirational travel experience.

Commenting on the all-inclusive marketing mandate, Gaurav Arora, Founder – Social Panga said; “We are delighted to have onboarded Yatra and eagerly anticipate collaborating with them to achieve outstanding outcomes with creative digital first marketing campaigns. Our primary objective is to execute cohesive creative campaigns showcasing unique brand propositions, thus presenting Yatra with a fresh and distinctive market identity”.

On handing over the end-to-end marketing responsibility to Social Panga, Sabina Chopra – COO-Corporate Travel and Head Industry Relation, “As a company, we understand the importance of engaging our target audience without compromising on creative standards. We are confident that our partnership with Social Panga, with their nearly ten years of experience developing marketing solutions for major industry brands, will prove to be highly successful. Their expertise in creating and executing effective marketing strategies will be an invaluable asset to our organization”.