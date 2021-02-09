Softline Confirms Its Global Microsoft Azure Expert Managed Service Provider Status

London, United Kingdom : The company demonstrated the competence to meet prerequisites and complete a progress audit recognizing Softline as a partner capable of delivering services and solutions across the complex technologies built on the Azure cloud.

Softline continuously invests in people, processes, operations, and technology to enable successful deployment, operations, and scale of business-critical applications on Azure efficiently and seamlessly to support the customer cloud journey and transformation of their organizations. Softline developed a unique cloud management platform built on the latest technologies as part of this investment. This is a major differentiator when providing support to enterprises with world-class, cloud-managed services.

“The Azure Expert MSP designation once again demonstrates our competence and reliability as a Microsoft partner. Another important step to highlight is the launch of the Softline Global Delivery Center one year ago, which goes hand in hand in providing continuous support to our global customers,” commented Sergey Chernovolenko, Global CEO, Softline. “When customers choose Softline, they work with engineers who understand their unique needs for managed services, from assessment and migration to their robust security and compliance requirements. I am proud that Softline Group is a service provider with impressive cybersecurity competencies, offering its clients highly available, scalable, and secure cloud services and excellent customer experience.”

“Providing Microsoft Azure solutions to customers in emerging markets is a crucial step in global digital transformation, and Softline is an important digital transformation engine in the Microsoft Partner ecosystem,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft. “Achieving Azure Expert MSP program status is a true testament to the value and commitment to partnership and technical excellence that Softline delivers.”