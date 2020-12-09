Softline wins “Technology Excellence Partner of the Year Data Center” award at Cisco Partner Summit 2020

Softline picked up the Technology Excellence Partner of the Year Data Center award at the annual conference Cisco Partner Summit Digital 2020 EMEAR (Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Russia).

The Cisco Partner Summit award highlights the high level of expertise offered by Softline’s specialists and the results achieved from many years of the company’s fruitful collaboration with Cisco. The award is given to the best partners who have achieved the highest performance in sales of technology solutions during Cisco’s past financial year, in recognition of their innovation, leadership, and best practices as a Cisco business partner in Russia.

Softline has been working with Cisco for more than 15 years in key areas such as network infrastructure, video conferencing, cyber security, and server and virtual infrastructures for data centers. Throughout this partnership, Softline has won several prestigious awards and achieved top partner status with Cisco in a number of areas.

“Softline has extensive experience in designing Cisco’s IT solutions for companies from a variety of sectors: industry, banking, energy, medicine, retail, and others. Based on our longstanding practical expertise, we can carry out both the implementation of sophisticated systems and their ongoing technical support.

Thanks to the productive efforts of the Softline team, most of our clients return to us when looking to scale up their data center resources further. We see huge potential in terms of demand for the vendor’s products and services. So, we plan to expand our cooperation further with Cisco, by continuing to build on our expertise,” says Vasily Murzakov, Business Development Manager at Cisco DC.