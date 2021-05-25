Software product house NovelVox certified as Best Place to Work in IT by GPTW Institute

Global software product house NovelVox, which has been operating in the contact center industry for more than a decade now, has been adjudged as one of the Best Places to Work in IT in the country. The company has been certified by the Great Place to Work Institute, which rates work places on the basis of an extensive employee survey. NovelVox has made it to the elite list owing to several employee welfare initiatives taken by the company, especially in the wake of the ongoing pandemic.

At a time were several companies across different industries were on a cost cutting spree, NovelVox ensured that there were no job cuts or salary reduction at any point during the pandemic-hit period. Operating on an employee-first approach, the company has been allowing all staff members, irrespective of departments and ranks, to work from home since the outbreak of the novel virus. In addition to it, the company rolled out a comprehensive Covid Policy wherein any expense incurred due to the pandemic-related health issues would be covered under the medical insurance.

Talking about the initiatives taken by the company over the past year, NovelVox founder and CEO Amit Kumar Gandhi said, “We have witnessed a mayhem unleashed by the pandemic since its outbreak in 2020. While businesses across sectors bore the brunt of it, our robust foundation and dedicated workforce enabled us survive through the trying times. The credit for our certification as a Best Place to Work by GPTW institute goes to each one of our employee.”

He further said that NovelVox has made oxygen cylinders concentrators available at the office, which any employee could make use without incurring any cost. The company has also fulfilled its social responsibility by making ventilators available to local community hospitals to serve the community as a whole. This was in addition to humble donations made by the company toward community centric causes during the prevailing crises.

In the past six months, the company has grown its employee strength by nearly 28% and has a plan in place to hire at least 50 more people across departments and scales. This comes nearly a year after NovelVox introduced CXInfinity, which is an omni-channel messaging and conversational AI platform optimized for all major industries.