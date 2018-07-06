Actress Soha Ali Khan visited the millennium city today to launch a range of deodorants and perfumes under the brand name DOUBLE CROSS by Global Fragrances. The launch took place at Galaxy Hotel, Beside 32nd Milestone, Gurugram. The organization which is synonymous with aerosol, based products, deodorants perfumes and hair gels has now launched its own flagship aimed at the dynamic and modern youth who is contemporary and values style. Somesh Choudhary, Managing Director Global Fragrances was present at the launch.

Soha Ali Khan while launching the fragrances said, “I am delighted to be associated with Global Fragrances which is delivering customized fragrances catering to people from every walk of the society. Perfumes are a style statement for all age groups, and Double Cross fragrances, in particular, shall appeal to all”

Crafted by international perfumers, Double Cross fragrances are priced at Rs. 350 for 120 ml. The perfume spray portfolio comprises of 4 variants – Platinum, Gold, Silver and Bronze. These are ‘No gas’ perfumed body sprays that will be on sale from today.

“Perfumes signify an aura of individuality, emotions and aspirations. Double Cross fragrances will appeal to the youth who is confident, vibrant and is ready to take the world head on. Our four customized variety of the fragrances will give each and every individual a good range of options to choose from.” says, Somesh Choudhary, Managing Director Global Fragrances.

Global Fragrances Private Limited has been associated with renowned celebrates like Hrithik Roshan and Shahrukh Khan in the past. The company products are produced in the state of the art facility which is globally recognized with the award of one of the best factories in India. The company has done an expansive socio cultural research on the fragrances to gain greater insight into the minds of younger generation who mostly identify with the values of a brand. These perfumes are created by experts promising exotic smell which are long lasting.

Global Fragrances has joined hands with “Whatever It Takes” for the Manufacturing and Distribution of the Celebrity Perfumes Range internationally. George Clooney, Daniel Craig, Lucy Liu, Pink, Kanye West are few celebs which are associated with “Whatever It Takes” a Unique Artwork Charitable campaign launched by 21st Century Leaders Ltd (Trade Plus Aid- British Charity). The 21st Century leaders are Nobel Peace Prize laureates, business leaders, actors, musicians, artists, fashion designers, sportsmen and sportswomen and writers.

Somesh Choudhary further added “Going forward we are looking to increase our portfolio by adding shower gel, hair gel, after shave hence creating a complete men’s grooming range.”