Sohini Mitra From Mumbai Honored With Women Of Substance Award For The Entrepreneur Category

The past few decades have witnessed the emergence of many successful women entrepreneurs. Women have made a mark in various fields and have garnered recognition at many prestigious platforms. Sohini Mitra a successful entrepreneur is one such personality whose professional journey has been inspiring to many. Her zeal and passion to succeed have won her an accolade at the recently held Women of Substance Award in the Entrepreneur category. A woman of Substance Award is one of the most coveted platforms that honour strong, powerful, independent women globally. The chief guests of the event were Hon’ble Shri Ramcharan Bohra, Member of Parliament, Loksabha and Vaishnavi Mc Donald, Indian Film and Television actress along with other dignitaries.

Sohini Mitra, a resident of Mumbai has donned many hats. She is an entrepreneur at Avant-Garde Films. Apart from being an entrepreneur, she is also an Associate Creative Director at Cosmos Maya. Apart from her professional stint, she was also the Titleholder of MRS India pride of nation fashionista 2021. She attributes her success to her husband Abhishek De and her kids. Her ability to maintain a striking balance between personal and professional life has made her an Idol of the women’s community.