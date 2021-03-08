Sohna Road: An emerging real estate destination

By Mr. Amit Thakran, Director, Value Homz

Gurugram has always been one of the major contributors to NCR’s growth in the real estate sector, and Sohna Road is a perfect example of that. Nestled in the foothills of Aravalli, Sohna was a major tourist attraction for a long time because of its lakes, hot springs, temples, and many historically important places. Located in the southern part of Gurugram, Sohna is also popularly known as ‘South Gurugram’. In the last few decades, Gurugram’s unprecedented economic growth has led to accelerated urbanization and rapid growth in the migrant population looking for employment opportunities.

In terms of infrastructural development, livability index, and expansion of civic amenities, Sohna has seen rapid growth. Sohna Road has become an excellent combination of the residential, commercial, and retail market in Gurugram, one of the preferred locations for residential properties. Over time, the rapid growth has created a ripple effect in key areas such as MG Road, Udyog Vihar, and Cyber City and pushed developments towards the city’s western and southern parts. Sohna is evolving as a key real estate destination for people working in Gurugram and surrounding regions, as it has proximity to different business centers and industrial clusters, provides good accessibility, affordable prices, and planned infrastructure upgrades.

Sohna Road offers plotted properties, apartments, villas, and duplexes for residential development. Easy connectivity, excellent social infrastructure, and affordability make this location an appealing real estate investment. Consequently, it has become one of the most sought-after real estate hotspots.

It is well connected to NH8, Golf Course Extension Road, Subash Chowk, Hero Honda Chowk, Old Gurugram, and KMP Expressway. Lying in the middle of Gurugram & New Gurugram, it is 28 km from Gurugram railway station and around 40 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Sohna Road has been planned to be converted into a state highway according to Gurugram’s latest master plan (eight-lane road). The stretch, therefore, holds immense potential for real estate development in the near future. Sohna Road near Vatika City will intersect the Southern Peripheral Road (Sector 49). The proposed metro line will run along Golf Course Extension Road and the Southern Peripheral Road and reduce travel time to MG Road and Delhi. The connectivity is likely to get better with the proposed 150-meter road being constructed between Dwarka to Sohna Road.

Talking about social infrastructure, it is already an educational hub with the presence of prominent schools and institutions, several world-class hospitals, prominent hotels and resorts, a number of commercial establishments, and some prominent IT /ITES and Commercial Buildings.

Compared to other areas of Gurugram, the price range on Sohna Road is still affordable. The property rates in this area have witnessed an average increase of 20 to 40 percent per annum. A high occupancy rate is observed in the communities on Sohna Road. Top developers are coming up with many townships and integrated projects along the stretch, with all modern facilities offering high-quality, comfortable homes in South Gurugram at affordable rates. It has emerged as a self-supporting city with robust infrastructure and civic amenities.