Solecraft footwear- First ever Indian startup to launch sweat-resistant charcoal shoes

Solecraft is a homegrown sustainable footwear brand that offers the first-ever sweat-resistant charcoal shoes. These Shoes are environmentally friendly and use only natural materials in their construction. Made with the best Japanese bamboo charcoal, premium Australian Merino wool, and plant-based recycled coffee grounds oil, this product was designed in “Milan” and created in India.

Solecraft is a brand whose range of products includes bamboo grass loafers, wool charcoal loafers, wool charcoal joggers, and wool charcoal runners. These shoes are available in exciting colors as well.

When you buy Solecraft shoes, you are returning back to nature, as even the packaging is 100% eco-friendly. Shoes that are your and nature’s friend.