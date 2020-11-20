Solitaire & Jairaj Group launch Maha Trade Market in Pune

Solitaire and Jairaj Group announced the launch of Maharashtra’s Largest Wholesale Trade Market – Maha Trade Market (MTM). The project is envisioned to provide traders with the opportunity and the infrastructure to focus on the future growth of the business. Spread across 22 acres MTM is one of the largest trade and wholesale markets of Maharashtra that will provide all the requisite amenities and infrastructure to promote the development of trade in Pune. The grand launch was attended by 300+ Channel Partners from across the State.

MTM is centrally located in Bibvewadi- the trading hub of the city. The proposed infrastructural development in the western corridor of Pune is bound to make Bibvewadi the best connected and the most preferred location. MTM is divided into 5 Zones dedicated to individual trades across 9 major categories that will be a home for about 10 lakh products that include food grains, homeware, construction equipment, apparel, accessories, jewellery, healthcare and electronics, further making MTM the most preferred destination for not only the traders but also their customers.

MTM expects a footfall of approximate 70,000 per day. Keeping that in mind the project consists of a parking facility for 6000 + vehicles. Planned for the post-pandemic world by keeping in mind the safety of the customers and traders, the project consists of sanitization booths at all 25 entrance/exits and filtered air for all the common areas. Additional safety features include fire sensors and sprinklers in all zones. The project has been built with the latest technologies that include processes optimized to reduce the load on electric consumption and maintenance bill. MTM is a unique combination of facilities like an exhibition hall, financial services, integrated business ecosystems, medical services and many more.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Pankaj Ojha Director Solitaire said, “What started out as a vision is taking shape. We are extremely proud to announce the opening of a first of its kind Pragati Kendra at Maha Trade Market. This Pragati Kendra (Experience Zone) is a miniature version of the Maha Trade Market where the trader can see, feel and enter the shop that he/she is going to buy. We wish to welcome all the traders of Pune to experience trade infrastructure at an international level.”