Solitaire Sky, the Pencil Business Tower of Chavda Infra launched in Ahmedabad

CHAVDA Infra Pvt. Ltd India’s leading fully integrated construction conglomerate with a legacy of presenting 30 years of inheritance in world-class engineering reforms in the real estate industry. revealed its gleaming new breed of iconic pencil tower – SOLITAIRE SKY. For the Engineers, it is a very proud moment to see and work on building an infrastructure that is in the scale of 1:1.

Solitaire Sky is situated on the banks of the historical Sabarmati River geographically. The Pencil Business tower is only 8.7 km away from the airport and 5.9km away from the railway station. This new super skinny marvel is one of its kind business skyscrapers on Ashram Road Ahmedabad, India, and may become Ashram Road’s new Landmark. It is a collective venture between civil engineers and real estate developers, cited as ‘Kraft Infrastructures’.

This 22-storey timeless creation by Chavda Infra and the 70-meter-high absolute business tower is largely constructed with minimal cranes due to the critical site conditions and on-site constraints. By using German-based ‘PERI DUO’ light shuttering material for constructing column for faster working, to save crane time, and using Austria based ‘Doka Flex’ shuttering accessories for slabs, the project has come out clean within the projected timeframe.

Speaking about the iconic construction, Jeet Chavda , Managing Director says “As contractors we are extremely delighted to witness this milestone that shall become one of the new landmarks of Ashram Road and the perfect solution for business giants & urban dweller who aspires to growth and cumulative vision for the future without missing any delight. Elegantly catalogued in three segments, SOLITAIRE SKY invites national & international business giants, brands, bigwigs of retail, textile, and renowned cafeteria on its decks.”

Mr. Jeet Chavda further stated that it was not an easy job to get the Pencil Tower established. “ The whole infrastructure was surrounded by busy roads and working with such risk was not an easy task. An impeccable job has been portrayed by the architects and the team of engineers. With the risk taken by the team, we were right on time to get the building built within the taken time frame. It is overwhelming to see Solitaire Sky a built ready infrastructure now” added Mr. Chavda. Speed and Finesse is something we at Chavda are known for. We also believe that advanced infrastructure, higher vision, and habit of accepting any challenges make the path of success appear brighter and more promising.”

The architecture is moving upward from its seventh-floor, SOLITAIRE SKY keeps expanding East, West, and North directions panoramic horizons of the Ahmedabad city, where one can enjoy a telescopic view of the neighbouring city landscape. With a pencil size of 19m*19m*78m, another feature that this super skinny skyscraper boast is its dampers which ingest the movement of the building below caused by wind or earthquakes, which helps to keep the building relatively still.

About Chavda Infra Pvt. Ltd

Chavda Infra Pvt. Ltd. is well known for its encompassing experience in contracting construction projects and developing them with the count of 261 finished commercial, residential, and hospitality projects. The group now aspires to build a business skyline amidst the busiest commercial precinct of the city and dreams to initiate the contemporary business civilization.