Somany Ceramics expands its footprints in New Delhi

November 2022: Somany Ceramics Limited, an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation has opened their Somany Exclusive-H.K. Enterprises, in the capital city of India- New Delhi.

Spread over to an area of 1100 Sq. Ft, the showroom is designed to stand out from any retail outlets in the city. The outlet has the most widest and extensive range of Somany wall and floor tiles, Sanitary and bath Fittings across all major categories that include Duragres-Glazed Vitrified Tiles (including Sub brands: Stylos-600X1200mm, Enorme-800X1600mm, Max-800X2400mm & Embos-600X1200mm collections), Ceramic portfolio (like Glosstra plus & Vistoso-300X600mm & 300X450mm, Marvela-600X1200mm, Ceramic Planks-200X1000mm and patented VC shield tiles-605X605mm), Polished vitrified tiles (Full body & Ultra charge-600X1200mm & 600X600mm) and Outdoor heave duty Durastone tiles (400X400mm & 300X300mm).