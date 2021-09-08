Somany Ceramics opens its 2nd exclusive store in Vadodara and 12th in Gujarat

Vadodara: Somany Ceramics Limited an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is a proven leader when it comes to design and innovation. Being a bona fide leader in the industry and having its stores present all over India, the company has come up with a New Somany Exclusive Store in Vadodara, Gujarat.

The SOMANY exclusive store is spread over 2000 Sq. Ft. providing the current and potential customers of the brand a satisfying experience by displaying the extensive portfolio of products ranging from tiles across various tile categories, including floor tiles, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, digital tiles. The exclusive store has very sophisticatedly displayed the wide range of bath ware and sanitary ware products. The exclusive store launch strengthens the market presence of SOMANY in Vadodara and Gujarat with being a second exclusive store in the city and twelfth exclusive store in the state.

The new exclusive store was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Sahai. Speaking on the launch, Mr. Amit Sahai, President- Sales & Marketing, Somany Ceramics said that, “We are feeling very ecstatic with the launch of our second exclusive store in Vadodara, Gujarat. Vadodara has been one of the largest contributors of sales and has become a big hub for business in Gujarat. The purchasing power of the city is good which motivated us to launch the second exclusive store over there. Gujarat is the second largest producer of ceramics in the world and having a plethora of stores over there to justify the growing needs of consumers and it will help us connect with our existing and potential customers and thus leading the brand to the vision envisioned by our Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Abhishek Somany”