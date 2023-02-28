Somany Ceramics opens its first showroom in Tilhar, Shahjahanpur- Uttar Pradesh

Feb’23: Somany Ceramics Limited, an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation has opened its first Somany Studio- M.A Marble and Tiles, in Tilhar- Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Spread over to an area of 2400 sq. Ft, the store is a one-stop solution for all tile needs with an extensive selection of in-stock, trend-right flooring options. The outlet aspires to provide all the benefits to our customers with its widest and most extensive range of Somany wall and floor tiles, Sanitary and bath Fittings across all major categories. Consumers will be able to touch, feel and experience the range of tiles at the showroom, enabling the brand to strengthen its credibility quotient.

The new exclusive store was inaugurated by Mr. Amit Sahai Dy. CEO- Somany Ceramics Limited along with Mr. Anil Kumar Singh, Senior AGM Somany Ceramics Limited. Speaking on the launch Mr. Amit Sahai said that “We are thrilled to introduce our store in Shahjahanpur- Uttar Pradesh which offers unmatched service and quality flooring at economical prices. Expanding our retail footprint gives us a chance to support our community and tell customers about our premium collection equipped with advanced technology. He further added we look forward to developing our product portfolio and meeting consumer requirements.”