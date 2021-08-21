Somany Ceramics opens its largest experience centre in Morbi – The Tile Hub of India

Somany Ceramics Limited an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is a proven leader when it comes to design and innovation. Being a pioneer in the industry and having its presence PAN India, the company has come up with a New Somany Experience Centre in Morbi, Gujarat.

The experience centre cum office is spread over 50000 Sq. Ft. with four different floors giving consumers a one of a kind experience displaying the extensive portfolio of products ranging from tiles across various tile categories, including floor tiles, polished vitrified tiles, glazed vitrified tiles, digital tiles. The experience centre has displayed the wide range of bath ware on a separate designated floor and has allotted a floor for Duragres & Durastone(GVT) and a complete designated floor for ceramic tiles. The experience centre launch strengthens the market presence of Somany in Gujarat.

The new experience centre was inaugurated by Mr. Abhishek Somany. Speaking on the launch of the new experience centre, Mr. Abhishek Somany, Managing Director and CEO, Somany Ceramics said that, “We are extremely delighted and excited with the launch of one of the Biggest Somany Experience Centre in India at Morbi. Gujarat has always been one of our important market and we have repaid the consumers trust by opening the new experience centre. Morbi is the hub of Tile Industry in India and having our presence over there with such a big centre will help in making our stance more relevant because the new experience centre will patch us with the existing customers and also add on a new vigor. This new experience centre marks as a milestone in our journey towards the right direction”