Somany Ceramics unveils its Arcade store in Amroha, UP

Amroha, August 2022: Somany Ceramics Limited an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics and allied products segments, is a proven leader when it comes to design and innovation. Being a leader in the industry and having its retail chain stores present all over India, the company has come up with yet another advanced format store concept, SOMANY Arcade: India’s 1st Arcade store in Amroha –Uttar Pradesh –(Hindustan tiles ) that will focus & showcase exclusive range of Ceramic tiles, Polished Vitrified tiles and Durastone (Outdoor Vitrified tiles).

The SOMANY Arcade store is spread over 3800 Sq. Ft. providing the current and potential customers of the brand a satisfying experience by displaying the extensive portfolio of products ranging from tiles across various tile categories that includes Ceramic exclusive & wide portfolio (like Glosstra plus in 300X600mm & 300X450mm, Marvela in 600X600mm & 600X1200mm, patented VC shield tiles in 605X605mm and slip shield tiles in 300X300mm), Polished vitrified tiles in Full body & Ultra charge, Outdoor heave duty Durastone tiles in 600X600mm & 300X300mm and sophisticatedly displayed wide range of bath ware and sanitary ware products.