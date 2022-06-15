Somany introduces Tankless Wall Hung Toilet- ELYSEES

Bathroom is one of the most personal spaces in our homes. Whether you’re energizing your body or relaxing your mind, bathroom is utilized for many reasons throughout the day. Technology is transforming how the bathroom is used, elevating these daily experiences in new and exciting ways.

Somany Ceramics Limited an internationally acclaimed organization, specializing in ceramics, bathware and allied products segments, is known to be a leader in design and innovation. The brand continues with its legacy by launching a new range in its BATHWARE category –Elysees.

The swanky toilet has been designed artistically keeping in mind the personalized demands of the millennial. The design has a range of features starting from being scratch-resistant, thermostable, detachable for ease of opening, cleaning and reinstalling, and having soft closing UF slim seat cover. It has been designed in such a way that it makes it compatible even with a 4” thin wall.

With Elysees, consumers will experience booster flushing technology with a wide range of mechanized inlet water pressure that checks water wastage. The contemporary design comes with a touch-free infrared sensor, thus, not compromising on its hygiene quotient. Bring home an Elysees, and enjoy a classy, luxurious and comfortable experience.