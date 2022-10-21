Somany launches #EkAurDiya Jalayein campaign to make a difference

Delhi 21st October: Diwali brings to us the joy of celebrating our traditions with our loved ones. It is a time when the festive mood is at the peak, with people splurging money on clothes, home décor and gifts for their loved ones, in doing so we sometimes forget to thank people who work tirelessly and contribute a lot in making our Diwali shimmer in radiance of joy and righteousness. One such section are those artisans who have been spreading joy of brightness to every household by keeping up the tradition of making handmade Diyas.

With a motive to recognize their efforts and contribute to their cause, Somany Ceramics has launched the #EkAurDiya Jalayein campaign this Diwali. The campaign urges people to buy one extra Diya this Diwali to make a difference in the lives of the artisans who made them. Somany will also distribute these handmade Diyas to all walk-in customers in our showrooms and our Somany offices all across India. The small difference can help them to earn a little more. The #EkAurDiya Jalayein campaign by SOMANY aims to make a change and support under privileged people.

Commenting on the Campaign launch Minal Somany, Brand Custodian, Somany Ceramics said “Through SOMANY’s brand tagline, Zameen Se Judey, we advocate the ideology that no matter how successful or modern one may become, one should always stay connected to their roots and traditions. Our #EkAurDiya Jalayein campaign attempts to carry forward our age old tradition of lighting Diyas and make a difference, by urging people to light one more diya, as a support to artisans and help them earn more and keep the traditional art of making diyas alive”.

Diwali is a special time for families to come together and celebrate. This year let’s also make it a time to help bringing a change. Purchase one extra Diya this Diwali and make a difference in someone’s life.

