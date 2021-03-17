Sommet Education appoints new Digital Board members for augmented studying experience

New Delhi – Sommet Education, leading worldwide network of first-class higher education hospitality and culinary art schools Les Roches, Glion Institute of Higher Education and Ecole Ducasse, created last September 2020 a Digital Board composed of world-renowned experts in order to nourish digital hospitality studying experience. Today two new members are joining Sommet Education Digital board to accelerate digitalization impact on students’ curriculums.

Natalia Bayona, Investments, Innovation & Education Director UNWTO.

Natalia Bayona who has just been recognized at ITB Berlin, one of the world leading travel trade show in Tourism, as a one of the global empowered women leading the change in Tourism will bring her vision on how youth empowerment and innovation can regenerate worldwide tourism today.

For Natalia Bayona, “Digital education is the key driver to scale up the way people are educated in the tourism sector. Today, we have the responsibility to give opportunities to youth and accelerate their tourism career path through the use of technology. Our aim in UNWTO is to open doors by connecting the academia with startups, governments, investors and corporates, to consolidate a high impact tourism innovation ecosystem”.

Frédéric Biousse, Chairman Experience Capital, former co-founder & co-CEO of Sandro-Maje-Claudie Pierlot. After 20 years of experience in retail and luxury, the entrepreneur has co-created Les Domaines de Fontenille, a collection of refined hotels all over Europe. He will be an inspiration to the student-centric approach of the hospitality education group.

Sommet Education has been taking the lead on the future of hospitality education implementing a sustainable integration of digital learning solutions and new technologies in its institution’s curriculums with the recent development of hyflex Bachelor Degrees based on a full practical arts semester developed on-line and the integration of Artificial intelligence to support student learning.