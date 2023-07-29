Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. announces Q4 FY23 Results

Gurugram, India, July 29th, 2023: Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. (Sona Comstar), a leading automotive technology company providing mission-critical systems and components for electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments, today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2023.

Key Financial Highlights – Q1 FY24

· Revenue of Rs. 732 crores with 24% YoY growth

· Revenue share from Battery Electric Vehicles (BEV) at 26%, BEV revenue growth of 13% YoY

· EBITDA of Rs. 203 crores with a margin of 27.8% and 43% YoY growth

· PAT of Rs. 112 crores with a net profit margin of 15.3% and 48% YoY growth

· EVs programs contribute 78% to the net order book* of Rs. 22,000 crores as of June 30th, 2023

Management Comment

Mr. Vivek Vikram Singh, MD & Group CEO, commented: “We achieved our highest-ever quarterly EBITDA in Q1 FY24. Our revenue grew 24% y-o-y, driven mainly by the scale-up of the new customer programs. The reduction in FAME-II subsidies has resulted in lower production by the electric two-wheelers industry, thus impacting our traction motor sales. Despite this, our BEV revenue grew 13% y-o-y, representing 26% of overall revenues. EBITDA margin improved by 360 bps y-o-y to 27.8%, driving EBITDA growth of 43% and PAT growth of 48%. We have continued to progress on all our key strategic priorities. With four new BEV program wins, our net order book grew to Rs. 22,000 crores, of which EVs contribute 78%. Last quarter, we won a new program to supply the hub- wheel traction motor for electric scooters from an Indian OEM of Electric and ICE two-wheelers. In addition, we won a new program to supply the differential assembly for electric Class 5 trucks from a North American OEM of electric CVs. We entered a new mobility segment by winning a new program from a global OEM to supply final drive differential assemblies for recreational off-highway vehicles (OHVs). We have made substantial progress on our technology roadmap by partnering with a road-tested technology partner in Equipmake to enter the high-voltage motor and inverter space.”

Operational Highlights – Q1 FY24

Key Developments:

. A North American New Age OEM has awarded the company a program to supply Differential assemblies for their upcoming Electric Class 5 truck. This program has added Rs 405 crores to our order book, and production will likely commence in Q4 FY25.

· The company has received an order from an Indian two-wheeler OEM to supply hub-wheel traction motors for their upcoming electric scooter model. This program has added Rs 360 crores to our order book. The production is likely to commence in Q4 FY24.

· The company has been awarded a new program by an Indian OEM of Electric OHVs and 3-wheelers to supply mid-drive traction motors and controllers for their upcoming electric OHV model. This program has added Rs 90 crores to our order book. The production will likely commence in Q4 FY24.

· A Global OEM of recreational Off-highway vehicles has awarded the company a program to supply Final Drive Differential assemblies for their recreational OHVs. This program has added Rs 430 crores to our order book, and the start of production is likely in Q2 FY25. This order win marks our entry into a new mobility segment, i.e., recreational OHVs.

· The company signed a technology licensing agreement with Equipmake, a UK-based technology company that has developed high-performance electric powertrains. Under the agreement, Equipmake will license certain patented spoke motor and inverter technology in the power range of 100kW to 440 kW to Sona Comstar to manufacture and sell EV Powertrains, sub-systems, and components for electric cars, buses, commercial vehicles, and off-road vehicles. Sona Comstar has exclusive rights to sell drive motors, inverters, and drivetrains for the target applications in the licensed territory of India, Thailand, and select South Asian markets. The company will manufacture drive motors, inverters, and drivetrains for the target applications, supply them to its customers in the licensed territories, and Equipmake for other markets.

Electrification:

· BEV Revenue Share: Revenue from Battery EV grew 13% YoY Rs. 184 crores in Q1 FY24 and contributed 26% of total revenue.

· EV programs: we added four new programs and one new customer in Q1 FY24. The number of awarded programs increased to 46 across 27 different customers.