Sona Comstar achieves 100,000 EV traction motors production milestone

Gurgaon, 10th September 2022: Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd (“Sona Comstar”), one of India’s leading automotive technology companies, has achieved the 100,000 EV traction motor production milestone. Our R&D team designed and developed the EV traction motors in-house and launched them for production in 2020. We started production of these indigenous traction motors at our Chennai plant in November 2020. While it took us 17 months to reach cumulative production of 50,000, we doubled it in just four months. We thank our customers for their continued trust in our products. We reaffirm our commitment to innovating and offering cutting-edge technologies to our discerning customers.

Sona Comstar offers a wide range of traction motors and controllers for electric two and three-wheeler segments. Our traction motors and motor controllers, which include the Motor T family, provide the highest efficiency, power, and torque density in the 48V category in the world. Sona Comstar is an innovation-led automotive technology company delivering mission-critical systems and components to our customers worldwide. We will continue driving faster electric vehicle adoption in India and globally.

Commenting on the achievement Mr Sat Mohan Gupta, CEO- of Motor business, said, “I congratulate my team on this amazing milestone and thank our customers for their continued trust in our products. We are excited to play the leading role in India’s transition to greener mobility. These EV traction motors and motor controllers have been developed in-house by our R&D teams. Our manufacturing team has set up excellent in-house designed assembly lines at our plant in Chennai, which is driving seamless scale-up of production to meet the growing demand from our customers.”