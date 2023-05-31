Sonal Poddar joins Jio Platforms as the Lead of Product Marketing and Public Relations for 5G

Jio Platforms, India’s leading multinational technology company and a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, announces the appointment of Sonal Poddar as the Lead, Product Marketing and Public Relations for 5G. Prior to joining Jio Platforms, Sonal served as Marketing Lead at Hungama.com Pvt. Ltd, where she carried out marketing activities for the Hungama Music App, Hungama Play app, and Hungama Hi-Life (Audio and Smart wearable products). Her prior experience includes working with DDB Mudra, Exchange4Media, and India Today Group.

With over twelve years of extensive industry experience, Sonal has expertise in diverse fields of marketing and communication including advertising, PR, digital, social media, influencer marketing, movies and music marketing, brand strategy, media management, and conceptualizing and driving various brand initiatives on varied assignments. Being a tech enthusiast, she is updated on the latest technology and has her hands on AI and ML technology. At Jio Platforms she will be responsible for driving product marketing initiatives and Public Relations activities.