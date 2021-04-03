Sonalika Powering Farm Mechanisation with Toofani Dhamaka Campaign

New Delhi: Sonalika Tractors, India’s fastest growing tractor brand and No. 1 Exports brand from the country, is a preferred choice of every Indian farmer. With a focussed approach to serving the farming community with superior technology products, Sonalika develops innovative farm solutions that boost farmer’s confidence in introducing smart farming techniques at their farms. Sonalika Tractors recently launched an interesting new campaign, “Toofani Dhamaka” featuring Bollywood actor Mr Gulshan Pandey to spread the message of adopting new-age technologies.

Sonalika Tractors introduces amazing offers at regular intervals for farmers to adopt advanced technologies and bring farm prosperity by increasing their productivity as well as income level. The new campaign by Sonalika has received a huge response from the audience with a total of 7.3M views which includes all the social media handles such as Facebook, Youtube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

In a bid to help farmers, the brand offers state of the art customised tractors at an affordable price so as to make it more lucrative for farmers to come forward and own innovative farm solutions. Sonalika Tractors has gained the trust of more than 11 Lakh farmers through its heavy-duty range of new tractors and agri-solutions. The company manufactures customised products that are considered to be the best-in-class tractors and have a dynamic combination of stylish design, superior features, and heavy-duty power.

At the start of 2021, when the agriculture sector was adjusting to the new normal lifestyle, new-age technologies gradually started taking centre stage across the tractor industry which is a healthy sign for growth in this year. The brand has always been at the forefront to introduce trailblazing technologies in the Indian market in an affordable way to lead the farm mechanization drive.

Speaking about the campaign Mr Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “Being a leading tractor brand, we aim to develop customized tractors that deliver farm prosperity across the globe. We will continue to make state-specific tractors that are fully loaded with new-age technologies for Indian farmers.”

He added, “Sonalika Tractors has been aggressively spearheading technology revolutions that not only drive farm mechanisation but also address farmer’s needs in a cost optimised way. Sonalika’s tractor portfolio is equipped with efficient engines that deliver higher power output while remaining low on costs such as fuel and maintenance for a better total cost of ownership.”

Sonalika is the leading brand in more than 50 HP tractor segment and is strengthening its presence in more than 40HP segments to achieve the leadership position.

