Sonic Bytes Creates Full Circle Ecosystem

Sonic Bytes is a crypto marketing & software company. They are developing play to earn apps where the user can earn tokens and/or NFTs. Sonic Bytes games will support digital advertisements and the ability for coin/token/NFT companies to distribute their products.

x

Sonic Bytes created a fully circular ecosystem. Buyers can purchase it’s tokens and hold them. Sonic Bytes tokens will be used in their play to earn games and used for transaction fees in the games and their NFT marketplace. Advertisers can pay to place a 5 second ad in the games, a portion of the amount of the payment from the advertiser will be used to buy their token and those tokens will be given to the game players.

The key concept will be the play to earn games and advertisements will generate income to purchase the Sonic Bytes Tokens to give away in the games. This is a viable part of the ecosystem, a sustainable system creating increasing value to the Sonic Bytes Token.