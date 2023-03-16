SonicWall Recognizes Valued Partners, Distributors with Distinguished Partner Awards

Bangalore, India- March 15, 2023 — SonicWall recognized distinguished partners and distributors for their continued excellence in protecting customers in a challenging threat landscape through its annual 2023 SonicWall Partner Awards. The awards honor SonicWall partner organizations worldwide that have gone above and beyond delivering cybersecurity solutions to their customers.

“From our early days, SonicWall’s accomplishments have always been linked to the success of its esteemed partners and distributors,” said SonicWall CEO and President Bob VanKirk. “We are delighted to acknowledge our SonicWall SecureFirst partners who consistently deliver first-class security services to organizations of all sizes. We are extremely grateful and humbled by our global network of over 17,000 partners and distributors, and these awards recognize their outstanding work.”

Partners were nominated in various categories in each region for outstanding performance throughout the past year. The partners were evaluated on portfolio distribution, online activities, project success rate and certification level as well as commitment and feedback from the team flow.

Debasish Mukherjee, Vice President, Regional Sales, APJ at SonicWall said, “We are grateful to all the SonicWall partners in APJ. 2022 was a great year and the partners played a big part in it. I express my humble gratitude and appreciate our partners’ hard work and business expertise. It has always been a pleasure to work with such diverse and talented ecosystem of distributors and partners. They have immensely helped our customers in creating agile workflows that can absorb the unpredictable nature of today’s cybersecurity challenges. We are excited to recognise these companies for their achievements and look forward to their continued success in our alliance partnership.”

SonicWall is pleased to announce the following APJ winners:

Sub-region Category Winners ANZ Distributor of the Year Dicker Data Ltd. (Australia) Partner of the Year High Tech Support Pty. Ltd. Enterprise Partner of the Year Dell Australia Pty. Ltd. Newcomer of the Year Premier Technology Solutions Partner Sales Hero of the Year Brad Pearpoint, Advantage Computers ASEAN Distributor of the Year MEC Networks Corporation Partner of the Year Accent Micro Technologies Inc. Enterprise Partner of the Year Tech Horizon Corporation Newcomer of the Year PT. Exeed Indo Jaya Partner Sales Hero of the Year Wong Qua YI, CTC Global GCR Distributor of the Year Data World Computer & Communication Ltd. Partner of the Year Nexus Solutions Ltd. Enterprise Partner of the Year Shenzhen Secuunion Info-Tech Newcomer of the Year WanWei Technology Corporation Partner Sales Hero of the Year Cheng Bingsong, Nanjing Yinqiang INDIA and SAARC Distributor of the Year Inflow Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Partner of the Year ITCG Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Enterprise Partner of the Year Megahertz Infotech Pvt. Ltd Newcomer of the Year Cybergrid Solutions India Pvt. Ltd. Partner Sales Hero of the Year Sarika Kochrekar, ITCG Solutions JAPAN Distributor of the Year Marubeni Information Systems Partner of the Year Nihon ICS Co. Ltd. Enterprise Partner of the Year Workvision Corporation Newcomer of the Year Daiwabo Information Systems Okayama Partner Sales Hero of the Year Toshiro Shinyama, Dis Okayama KOREA Distributor of the Year SECUWIDE Corp. Partner of the Year Maymust Co. Ltd. Enterprise Partner of the Year Cywell System Inc. Newcomer of the Year CMT Information and Communication Partner Sales Hero of the Year Tae Hyoung Kim, Cywell System

To see all the winners, please visit: https://blog.sonicwall.com/en-us/2023/03/recognizing-outstanding-partner-and-distributor-performance-in-2022