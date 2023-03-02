Sony Audio Days sale 2023: Get exciting offers on premium audio products

New Delhi, 2 March 2023:Sony India has announced special offers as part of the Sony Audio Dayson select audio products, ranging from Headphones, Truly Wireless Earbuds Series, portable Bluetooth Speakers, Party Speakers and Soundbars. The sale day offer has a wide range of audio products at special prices for music lovers looking to buy premium audio products and working professionals, students looking for audio devices for their work-from-home and learn-from-home requirements.

The exciting deals start from 1st March 2023 and are valid till 5th March 2023 across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and exclusively on Amazon and Flipkart e-commerce portal for audiophiles to leverage these irresistible offers.

Offers on Headphones, Truly Wireless series, and Earphones:

Category Model MRP (In INR) Offer Price (In INR) Cashback Details Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 29,990/- 19,990/- Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM5 34,990/- 24,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB910N 19,990/- 10,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH710N 14,990/- 6,990/- – Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-1000XM4 26,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-LS900N 24,990/- 10,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-L900 19,990/- 7,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 8,990/- 3,490/- Inclusive of Rs.1500/-, cashback Headphones WH-CH510 4,990/- 2,299/- – Neck-Band Headphones WI-XB400 4,990/- 2,999/- – Neck-band Headphones WI-C310 3,290/- 1,799/- – Neck-band Headphones WI-C100 2,790/- 1,399/- – Gaming Headphones WH-G900N/Inzone H9 27,990/- 16,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Gaming Headphones WH-G700/Inzone H7 21,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Gaming Headphones MDR-G300/Inzone H3 9,990/- 5,490/- Inclusive of Rs.1000/-, cashback

Offers on Bluetooth and Party Speakers:

Category Model MRP (in INR) Offer Price (in INR) Cashback Details Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE200 15,990/- 7,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE300 24,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Party Speakers SRS-XG500 39,990/- 26,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Party Speakers SRS-XP500 35,990/- 25,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback Party Speakers SRS-XP700 51,990/- 35,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3000/-, cashback Party Speakers MHC-V43D 46,990/- 36,990/- – Party Speakers SRS-XV900 99,990/- 69,990/- Inclusive of Rs.5000/-, cashback Party Speakers SRS-XG300 33,990/- 17,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2000/-, cashback

Offers on Soundbars: