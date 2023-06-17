Sony India celebrates World Music Day with exciting offers on Audio products

June 17, 2023 Mansi Praharaj Business 0

Sony India celebrates World Music Day with exciting offers on Audio productsNew Delhi, 17, June 2023: Sony India today announced an attractive 6-day sale to celebrate World Music Day with special offers on select audio products, ranging from Headphones, Truly wireless earbuds, and portable Bluetooth speakers. Sony is offering a wide range of audio products at special prices for music lovers looking for an exhilarating audio experience.

The special price offer starts from 16th June 2023 and is valid till 21st June 2023 and can be availed across several Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce portals.

Offer Details:

Category Product Name Previous Best Buy (in INR) New Best Buy (in INR) Cashback
Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM4 24,990/- 17,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback
Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-1000XM5 29,990/- 24,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback
Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-XB910N 14,990/- 14,990/-
Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones WH-CH720N 9,990/- 9,990/-
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF1000XM4 19,990/- 14,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-LS900N 16,990/- 11,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-L900 14,990/- 7,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback
Truly Wireless Earbuds WF-C500 5,990/- 4,490/-
Wireless On-Ear headphones WH-CH520 4,490/- 4,490/-
Wireless In-Ear headphones WI-XB400 3,290/- 2,999/-
Wireless In-Ear headphones WI-C100 1,849/- 1,399/-
Gaming Headphones WH-G900N 21,990/- 16,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/- cashback
Gaming Headphones WH-G700 15,990/- 12,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/- cashback
Gaming Headphones MDR-G300 6,990/- 5,990/-
Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE200 12,990/- 7,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback
Bluetooth Speakers SRS-XE300 19,990/- 13,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
Party Speaker MHC-V43D 46,990/- 36,990/-
Party Speaker MHC-V73 65,990/- 49,990/-
Party Speaker SRS-XP500 35,990/- 25,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback
Party Speaker SRS-XP700 51,990/- 34,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
Party Speaker SRS-XG300 33,990/- 17,990/- Inclusive of Rs.2,000/-cashback
Party Speaker SRS-XG500 39,990/- 26,990/- Inclusive of Rs.3,000/-cashback
Party Speaker SRS-XV900 99,990/- 63,990/- Inclusive of Rs.6,000/-cashback
Soundbar HT-S40R 34,990/- 24,990/-
Soundbar HT-S400 28,990/- 21,990/-
Soundbar HT-S2000 52,990/- 38,990/- Inclusive upto Rs.4000/- Cashback
Soundbar HT-A3000 69,990/- 52,490/- Inclusive upto Rs.5500/- Cashback
Soundbar HT-A5000 1,04,990/- 77,990/- Inclusive upto Rs.8000/- Cashback
Soundbar HT-A7000 1,49,990/- 1,14,990/- Inclusive upto Rs.10000/- Cashback
Soundbar HT-A9 1,69,990/- 1,34,990/- Inclusive upto Rs.10000/- Cashback