Sony India introduces newest compact addition to the Full-Frame lens line-up with FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens

Bangalore, 4th April 2023: Sony has announced the FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens (model SEL50F14GM) as its newest addition to its acclaimed G Master full-frame lens lineup. This e-mount lens expands the Sony offerings with a premium 50 mm prime lens packed into a remarkably compact and lightweight design. Even at F1.4, FE 50mm F1.4 GM delivers first-class image quality, including high-resolution and naturally rendered bokeh known to Sony’s top-tier G Master™ series. When paired with the latest Sony cameras, it is an ideal option for a wide variety of uses in both still and video including portraiture, landscape, travel, and wedding.

“At Sony, we are evolving our products to the needs of today’s content creators and are proud to announce the newest innovation with the FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens, the latest addition to the E-mount lens line-up. This prime lens is a great choice for both photography and videography use and delivers exceptional image quality at 50 mm, which is one of the most popular focal lengths. The versatile lens packs Sony’s latest G Master technology in such a compact form factor.” said Mukesh Srivastava, Digital Imaging Head, Sony India.

1. Sharp imagery and beautiful bokeh

The advanced optical design and elements unique to Sony’s top-of-the-line G Master™ series brings outstanding image quality to FE 50mm F1.4 GM. Spherical aberration control at both the design and the manufacturing stages contributes to beautiful bokeh. The lens offers naturally rendered bokeh with an 11-blade circular aperture and sharp realism is offered throughout maximum aperture range. Deep, creamy bokeh at F1.4 is ideal for a variety of shooting scenarios including making portrait subjects stand out from their surroundings.

FE 50mm F1.4 GM is packed with two XA (extreme aspherical) elements that effectively correct field curvature and most types of aberration. This lens is also designed with one ED (extra-low dispersion) glass element that suppresses chromatic aberration to maintain clear and sharp images without colour bleeding. The design combination of the XA and ED elements help achieve high-resolution throughout the entire frame. Sony’s original Nano AR Coating II on the lens suppresses reflections even in a backlit scene.

In addition, the minimum focusing distance of FE 50mm F1.4 GM is just 0.41 meters and maximum magnification is 0.16x when autofocus is used[i]. This level of close-up performance provides extra flexibility when shooting both stills and videos.

2. Remarkably compact design for maximum versatility

The FE 50mm F1.4 GM has Sony’s most advanced optical design technology including the precisely positioned XA elements, high-thrust XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors, and the latest compact circular aperture unit. These elements are critical for realising a large-aperture, high-resolution lens that is only 80.6 mm in diameter, 96.0 mm in length, and 516 grams in weight. These measurements allow for a lens that is 33% lighter and 15% less volume when compared to conventional models with the same specifications[ii].

The compact size of FE 50mm F1.4 GM paired with a Sony camera body makes this lens extremely versatile in both still and video shooting situations. With this type of mobility and low-light performance, this lens is a great choice for everything from portraits, landscapes, weddings, and travel. The compact size also makes it an ideal lens selection for gimbal and drone operation.

3. Fast, precise, and reliable autofocus

The FE 50mm F1.4 GM’s autofocus is extremely fast and precise, making it an ideal choice for reliable content creation. The autofocus is as much as 1.9x faster[iii] than conventional models with the same specifications2. The lens’s focus group is driven by Sony’s high-thrust XD linear motors and incorporates an advanced control algorithm for smooth, responsive focus drive. When paired with the latest Sony’s Alpha cameras, this lens can quickly acquire focus and track subjects, even when using the shallow depth of field available at F1.4.

The XD linear motors and control algorithm optimise response to control signals so that focusing is precise, and vibration is minimised for refined, quiet AF operation. This is extremely advantageous when shooting movies allowing movie subjects to be smoothly captured and tracked even when shooting at 120 fps or other high frame rates. The ability to leave focusing to the camera when shooting solo or with a small team can dramatically enhance efficiency and creative flexibility. The FE 50mm F1.4 GM features the latest lens technology to reduce focus breathing to ensure that the highest quality images are captured. In addition, FE 50mm F1.4 GM supports the breathing compensation[iv] function provided in compatible Sony’s Alpha cameras.

4. Intuitive operability and outstanding reliability

The lens has been designed intuitively to help provide creators maximum workflow efficiency while shooting. Linear Response MF ensures that the focus ring responds directly and repeatably to subtle control when focusing manually. As an exciting evolution to the premium G Master line-up, FE 50mm F1.4 GM also features an iris lock switch, which is the first to ever to be offered on a Sony prime lens. Additionally, this lens features a 67 mm thread mount, allowing for a filter to be interchangeable with the FE 24mm F1.4 G Master and FE 35mm F1.4 G Master lenses.

Focus hold buttons and a focus mode switch provide extra shooting versatility for content creators. Customisable focus hold buttons are present in two locations, which can be further assigned to several other functions from the camera’s menus. The focus mode switch makes it possible to switch between autofocus and manual focus on the fly, to quickly adapt to changing shooting conditions.

The FE 50mm F1.4 GM’s front lens element features a fluorine coating that repels and allows for easy removal of fingerprints, dust, water, oil, and other contaminants. A dust and moisture resistant design[v] provides extra reliability for outdoor use in challenging conditions. These additions allow creators to use the lens with confidence in almost any shooting environment.

Availability

The new FE 50mm F1.4 GM lens will be available across all Sony Centers, Alpha Flagship stores, ecommerce websites (Amazon and Flipkart), www.ShopatSC.com portal and major electronic stores across India from 3rd April 2023 onwards.