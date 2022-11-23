Sony India redefines customer experience with Isha, a voice AI agent powered by Yellow.ai

New Delhi, 23rd November 2022: Pioneering voice automation in customer service, Sony India has recently launched voice AI agent services at their Customer Experience Center. Powered by Yellow.ai, a leading enterprise-grade conversational AI platform, the voice AI agent ‘Isha’ assists customers and dealers to register requests for televisions and home theatre installations. This voice AI support is available pan India at 1800-103-7799, delivering 24×7 services in English, Hindi, and Bengali and can switch to a live agent on customer’s request. The AI-powered speech recognition supports fast, accurate and lifelike customer conversations. Sony India is amongst the first few consumer durable brands to embrace AI powered voice agents in the after-sales services arena.

Here are the key highlights:

Available at 1800-103-7799, Isha can converse in English, Hindi, and Bengali, enabling seamless and personalised 24×7 customer support pan-India

Isha has successfully handled over 21,000 customer calls within two months of going live

Leveraging Yellow.ai’s proprietary Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine, Isha has improved the customer experience by eliminating IVR wait time, ensuring higher efficiency in addressing unique customer queries. It significantly reduces the workload on human agents, allowing them to focus on critical tasks for customers. At the same time, customers can request a live agent transfer, connecting them to support teams for complex issues.