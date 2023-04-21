Sony unveils its largest, state-of-the-art camera lounge for photography and videography enthusiasts in New Delhi

New Delhi, 21st April 2023: Sony India has announced the opening of its largest, state-of-art camera lounge GP Pro at Lajpat Nagar, New Delhi. The new experience store offers customers an extensive range of Sony’s cutting-edge digital imaging products, including cameras, lenses and accessories. The lounge has been designed to offer an immersive and interactive shopping experience for customers from entry-level to professionals, whether they are into videography, photography or vlogging.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sunil Nayyar, Managing Director, Sony India said, “As content creation takes centre stage, we wanted to create an exclusive and experiential space where customers could explore various photography and videography solutions in an immersive environment, and pick-and-choose digital imaging products which are best suited to their requirements. We are confident that this state-of-the-art camera lounge in New Delhi will set a new benchmark for imaging technology and retail service in the market.”Top of Form

Mukesh Srivastava, Head of Digital Imaging at Sony India said, “At Sony, we are committed to meeting the creative demands of professionals by bringing their vision to life, making each product unique based on its usage in the hands of experts. The lounge will provide customers with an immediate solution to their photography, videography and vlogging requirements. Currently the largest in India, the Delhi lounge is our second after the one in Bengaluru, and we aim to expand to other key metropolitan cities with more experiential stores in the future.”

Through this lounge, Sony India aims to establish the power of its digital imaging product range for a wide range of genres, especially filmmaking, wedding, wildlife, fashion and vlogging. Spread over 1,000+ square foot, this is the first of its kind in the city and will feature the entire range of products with 17+ APS-C and full-frame cameras, 70+ lenses including 17 premium G Master lenses along with cinema line cameras such as FX30, FX3, FX6 and various accessories including complete range of microphones, shooting grip with wireless remote commander, external flash and memory cards.