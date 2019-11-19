Sony YAY! toons upped the weekend fun at The Krazy Kids Karnival, Mumbai!

Sony YAY!, the kids entertainment channel by Sony Pictures Networks India has always been a destination of unlimited fun. The channel is home to some of the beloved characters like Honey Bunny, Guru Bhole and KickO Super Speedo among others, who have grown to earn a special place in the hearts of the viewer. Kids around the country share a strong bond with them as these characters serve as their special animated friends and entertainers. To further cement this bond and spend time with their little fans, the adored feline duo Honey Bunny went to the city’s largest Kids’ event – Krazy Kids Karnival, held on November 16-17 at BKC, Mumbai.

Sony YAY! left no stone unturned to engage, entertain and put each kid on a pedestal to make them feel loved and special. The channel organized a host of fun games like ‘Spin the Wheel’ where with each spin, kids stood a chance to win a special YAY! gift. ‘Buzzer Game’ was an adventurous game where kids brought the two best friends Kicko and Super Speedo together. Further adding to the fun and frenzy, the coolest YAY! toons Kicko and Super Speedo made a special appearance for their fans on Sunday and owned the Krazy Kids Karnival stage. All of these activities created a lot of buzz on social media platforms as all the leading mommy bloggers swamped the YAY-toons to click selfies. The channel had set-up a YAY-zone where kids and parents got a chance to get their hands on Sony YAY! branded merchandize.

As the sun set on this year’s edition of Krazy Kids Karnival, thousands of kids were able to create fond memories thanks to their favourite YAY! toons.