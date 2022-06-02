Soon to launch Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort Appoints Shibendu Ray Chaudhury as Executive Chef

New Delhi, 2nd June 2022: With over 14 years of experience in the hospitality industry, Shibendu Ray Chaudhury joins the soon-to-be-launched Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort as the Executive Chef. He will be spearheading the culinary team where he will direct and oversee F&B operations that would entail, menu innovations, simplifying and localising cuisines and helping curate personalised dining experiences that will contribute towards an enhanced guest experience.

He comes with an impressive set of footprints and rich experience earned over the course of his career. His fascination for creating delectable food and presenting it in all its simplicity and goodness, while not compromising on taste or style, gained him a lot of recognition and appreciation.

Before his stint with Courtyard by Marriott Aravali Resort, Shibendu worked with many renowned hotels such as Taj Bengal Kolkata as Chef de Partie, the Grand Hyatt Goa as Sous Chef, Fairmont Jaipur as Executive Sous Chef and Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre & Lakeside Chalet Marriott Executive Apartments as Multi Property Executive Sous Chef. In his career, he has implemented and designed various new menu concepts, led and encouraged training programs and fostered a healthy and competitive team spirit that has him working with a dedicated and high-performance team. In recognition of his exemplary work and dedicated efforts Shibendu has been awarded the Times Food & Nightlife Award 2017-18 for Best All-Day Dining Restaurant in Goa & the Times Food & Nightlife Award 2019-20 for Best Buffet in Mumbai Suburbs awarded to Lake View Café

Chef holds a degree in B. Sc in Hotel Management from IHM Kolkata. Shibendu is a very creative individual who loves retro music of different genres – English, Bengali and Hindi. In his free time, he is often sketching and exploring niche markets around the city.