Soothe Healthcare raises INR 175 crore from US DFC and existing investors

Hyderabad: October 21, 2022: Soothe Healthcare, India’s fastest-growing personal hygiene company and makers of Paree Sanitary Pads, today announced a fresh round of funding of ₹ 120 crores from its existing investors and another ₹ 55 crores from the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC). The existing partners include A91, Symphony, Sixth Sense, and GII.

The brand will utilize the raised capital to further grow its distribution channels and deepen its reach to women across tier II & III markets. The funds will also be used to amplify marketing outreach and spread a wider social message on women’s menstrual hygiene. This is in line with DFC’s Global Health and Prosperity Initiative and 2X Women’s Initiative, through which DFC seeks to empower women and help them achieve the economic tools to prioritise their health and hygiene needs.

The association between DFC and Soothe Healthcare was facilitated by Intellecap, the exclusive transaction advisor.

Commenting on the funding, Sahil Dharia, Founder & CEO, Soothe Healthcare, said, ” Raising a meaningful amount from existing partners and US Govt. DFC validates our brand’s commitment to prioritise menstrual hygiene access, product, people, and communities. Our endeavour is to provide women with high quality products at a great value. Our value proposition and social impact-driven business model has helped establish Paree Sanitary Pads as a trusted personal hygiene brand across India. This fresh inflow of funds will help us reach women across wider geographies.”

Abhay Panday, General Partner, A91 Partners commented, “We continue to be believers in the business opportunity in women’s hygiene and Soothe’s relentless focus on building a high-quality Indian brand in the space.”

Paree Sanitary Pads was launched in 2016 through offline FMCG distribution channels. The young brand has since then raised several rounds of investments from multiple companies. Further to the 230 Cr. funding raised by the brand last year, the brand had been breaking new grounds in terms of product innovations, expanding the business in the international markets, adding new product verticals, and doubling its manufacturing capabilities.