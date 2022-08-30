Sorrentina All Day Dining brings to you a spread of Italian culinary delights with their newly launched Truffle Menu

Mumbai, 30th August 2022: What is the first thing that comes to your mind when the heavens open up? For most, it is a soothing warm drink or a tasty hearty meal! A sense of relief, calm and without a doubt, the comfort of warm food, is the need of the season. When it’s summer outside, one of the best joys is to pamper your taste buds with some authentic Italian food. To complement this sentiment, Sorrentina All Day Dining has curated a delicious truffle menu featuring some of the much-loved Italian dishes that are sure to take your palate on a culinary tour to Italy. This exclusive menu will be available from xx date to xx date, 2022, at their flagship restaurant in Bandra.

Located in the heart of the city, and named after one of Italy’s most loved cities, Sorrentina has a one-of-a-kind menu that reflects the authenticity of delightful Italian cuisine and always lives up to its promise of tantalizing the taste buds of its customers with heavenly Italian delicacies. This season, the restaurant’s special seasonal menu is meticulously picked, designed to leave you salivating and wanting more.

Making for a worthwhile dining experience, the truffle menu is named ‘Magnificanza Del Tartufo’. This is a specially put together appetizer and main course menu that features some of the most famous gourmet items like ‘Pizza Al Tarufo’ which is made from Buffalo Mozzarella, Portobello Mushrooms, Hazelnut Gremolata & black truffle, ‘Crab and Truffle Cacio e pepper’ which consists of Fettuccine, Crab Meat, Pecorino cheese, Cracked pepper, Truffle Honey Panna Cotta, to name a few.

The exemplary appetizer offerings are absolute flavour bombs! It consists of Dolce Truffled Olive Burrata that is made with Tapenade stuffing, Focaccia crouton, Truffled shimeji & Truffle oil, Truffled Asparagus Bruschetta which has Crunchy lemon olio asparagu, Olive Streusal and Truffle honey and many such savory appetizers. Their Charred Corn and Truffle Soup made with Truffle Butter and Crusty croutons is a meal for the soul, especially during the rains.

Commenting on the new truffle menu Shashank Lohia, VP – Marketing, Sorrentina said, “Truffles are at the heart of Italian cuisine, which is why the months of August and September always bring a smile to our face as we receive our fresh batches of Tuscan truffles. For the last 4 years, we’ve worked with expert growers in Italy to consistently bring in the finest Black Truffles to our restaurant and we’re excited to share these umami rich, luxurious gems with our diners with our new Truffle menu to make their next meal with us nothing short of a memory; a perfect way to kick off the season of indulgence at Sorrentina”.

Indulge yourself in a delicious truffle meal to retrospect and revive your love for Italian food in its purest form. Visit Sorrentina as it has just what it takes to create a majestic Italian experience – lip-smacking food and cocktails, complemented by a soothing and comfortable ambiance and friendly staff. Whether you want to plan a party, have a solo meal or just spend some quality time with your loved ones, Sorrentina is definitely going to be a fantastic fun fiesta!