SOS Children’s Villages of India Gets ‘Great Place to Work’ Certification for 2021

NEW DELHI: SOS Children’s Villages of India (SOSCVI), the largest child care NGO in the country providing Group Foster Care, a ‘family-like’ care in a home setting for children who have lost or at the risk of losing parental care, has been certified as Great Place to Work for the assessment year of 2021 by Great Place to Work Institute, a global authority in assessing and benchmarking workplace culture.

SOS Children’s Villages of India has about 1800 employees, including 600 SOS Mothers, women trained in child care. The team is spread out across 32 Children’s Villages across 22 states in the country where the NGO runs Children’s Villages that house over 6,500 children without parental care. The Great to Work certification is based on employee experience and the quality of people practices of organisations.

Commenting about the certification, Mr Sumanta Kar, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said, “It is an honour to get the prestigious Great Place to Work certification. We have a diverse team with divergent views. But our actions converge and align with our vision of providing a basket of care solutions to the children in need. Even as we strive to provide a ‘Family Like Care’ for our children, we work as a family.”

Every year over 10,000 organizations – business, academia, government and non-government organisations, from 60 plus countries aspire for the Great Place to Work certification. The certification carries two thirds of weightage for employee experience, which the Great Place to Work Institute assesses by the three key criteria of: the level of trust employees have on the employers, the level of pride they get doing their job, and the extent to which they enjoy the company of their colleagues. The Great Place to Work Institute uses rigorous and objective methodologies for assessment. The decision on the certification is taken chiefly by the anonymous feedback it collects from the employees of the organisation.

About SOS Children’s Villages of India

For the last 56 years, SOS Children’s Villages of India has been protecting the best interests of children who are without parental care or at the risk of losing one. It provides them a loving home, help keep their families together, and supports the youth on their path to self-reliance. Since the inauguration of the first SOS Children’s Village at Faridabad by in 1964, the organization has spread across the country. Today, over 7,000 children live in 440 family homes inside 32 SOS Children’s Villages in 22 states/UTs, from Srinagar to Kochi and Bhuj to Shillong. They are lovingly cared for and nurtured by 600 SOS Mothers and Aunts.

As India’s largest self-implementing childcare NGO, SOS Children’s Villages directly touches the lives of around 25,000 children every year. Additionally it indirectly benefits another thousands of vulnerable children every year through a range of innovative and comprehensive childcare solutions to ensure that no child of any age grows up alone. The interventions range from short term (of a few months) to long term after-care programmes (till the children are 23 years old and self-reliant). These are carefully customised for each child to perfectly suit her or his needs.

SOS Children’s Villages’ “Family Like Care” programme provides loving homes in one of its Children’s Villages to children without parental care. Its “Family Strengthening Programme” is a community outreach model targeting vulnerable families (widows, single mothers, below poverty line, etc.) living in vicinity of Children’s Villages that prevents ‘at risk’ children from losing parental care. This is done by upholding their family income through women empowerment, awareness generation and capacity building.

SOS Children’s Villages of India has always moved deftly to answer the call of the children in need in many natural and man-made disasters. It also advocates for influencing stakeholders as well as inform public opinion on policies and legislation concerning the rights of millions of children and young people, who are deprived of quality care.

