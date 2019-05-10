SOS India announces immediate support for Cyclone Fani and commitment to the protection of children

In view of the anticipated problems that families and children are facing due to cyclone Fani, SOS Children’s Villages of India, a voluntary child care organisation, has announced immediate support for cyclone Fani and its commitment to protecting children in the region.

Anuja Bansal, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said, “Any natural disaster is an unstoppable event and all stakeholders need to come forward to support the victims. SOS India has already activated its resources in Bhubaneswar. We are equipped to address disaster management and have had been proving our strength in emergency responses in the past. We had successfully managed natural calamities like the 2005 Tsunami in South, 2001 earthquake in Gujarat and 1993 earthquake in Latur, and 1999 cyclone in Odisha.”

She added, “SOS India proposes to support 1000 families in 2/3 relief camps in partnership with the Government. In the Phase-I of support, we will providing child care spaces to children in relief camps, hygiene kits to women and adolescent girls, dry food to all the inmates of the camps, emergency medicines and lighting requirements and tarpaulins, daris, etc. This programe is expected to run for 7-10 days. We intend to initiate the relief work from May 4 afternoon.

In the Phase-II of support, rehabilitation and reconstruction activities will be initiated. This will entail start up support to 1000 families, including home-in-a-box and rebuilding the livelihoods. 100 families will be supported with repair and/or permanent construction of houses.”