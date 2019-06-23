SOS India celebrated International Yoga Day

Yoga is regarded as one of the most effective methods of establishing a strong connection between the body and mind by Indian sages since time immemorial. To pass on the importance of health and fitness to live a quality life, SOS Children’s Villages of India (SOS India) celebrated the International Yoga Day, in its 32 Children’s villages in the country, spread across 22 states.

The theme of International Yoga day 2019, as announced by the United Nations, was “Climate Action”. Yoga emphasises on holding postures, which creates an internal balance between body and mind. It creates harmony between ourselves and nature, thus connecting our soul with nature, invoking actions towards saving the climate.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumanta Kar, Deputy National Director- Integrated Child Care, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said, “Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition, which must be passed on to the next generations. The knowledge of Yoga is considered to be very beneficial for physical development, good health and confidence building of children, and thus, must be regularly practiced.”

He added, “As SOS Children’s Villages of India, it is our priority to focus on the holistic development of the children under our care. Our endeavour is always to provide a loving family environment to the children while taking care of their social, emotional and physical development. The idea is to lead them towards a bright future so that they can live a normal and happy life like other children.”

On this special day, not only the children but the SOS mothers along with other co-workers too assembled for yoga in the open field, across all the villages.

Post briefing the SOS families and children on the relevance of the Yoga day and reason behind its celebration on June 21, the Village Director told children about various asanas and pranayama. The day ended with the distribution of sweets and wishes towards a healthy life.