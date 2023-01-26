SOTC Travel expands retail network in Mumbai

Mumbai, January 26, 2023: On the occasion of National Tourism Day, SOTC Travel, a leading omnichannel travel and Tourism Company inaugurated its new retail store in Andheri West. The outlet was inaugurated by Mr. Vishal Suri, Managing Director, SOTC Travel Limited. The new outlet will serve as a hub for nearby areas of Lokhandwala, Juhu, Versova, Santacruz, and Vile Parle as well. With this, SOTC’s network strength increases to eight stores in Mumbai (3 retail and 5 franchise) reiterating the Company’s strategic focus to expand its footprint in the city. Andheri West is an upmarket locality and forms an important source market for SOTC Travel, offering the company a range of valuable segments like Gen New age travelers, millennials, families, couples and business owners.

SOTC Travel’s customer insights from Mumbai and Maharashtra indicate brisk demand of over 25% v/s pre-pandemic with customers displaying a growing interest in experiential holidays, spiritual getaways, group escorted holidays, domestic cruises, safaris, and biking trips. To cater to the discerning travelers from the region, SOTC Travel has expanded its portfolio of customized holidays and introduced a special array of luxury and premium holidays, this is in addition to the Company’s highly popular group escorted tours – international and domestic.

To boost demand, SOTC Travel has also introduced offers like Early Bird discounts, a complimentary cruise experience on Europe Holidays. Additionally, the Company also offers ready-to-book and customized air-inclusive holidays with Air Arabia, Emirates Holidays, and Vistara Getaways.

Contact Details

SOTC Holiday World

Unit 40 A-wing, Building No. 8 Ground floor Laxmi Business Park,

Laxmi Industrial Estate Link Road, Opposite Sab TV Lane

Andheri West – 400053

Mr. Daniel D’souza President & Country Head – Of holidays, SOTC Travel said, “Mumbai and Maharashtra have been key source markets for us at SOTC, and we see a strong continuum – over 3x growth in demand since the pandemic. We are delighted to open our new retail outlet in Andheri West’s upmarket commercial cum residential area to target HNI families, couples, business owners; also Gen Z, millennials/young professionals. Our expanded portfolio of holidays has something for everyone – from customized holidays to luxury and premium holidays, also group escorted tours. We extend a warm welcome to our customers, and we look forward to planning their next holiday with us.”

Top international and domestic destinations in demand – Europe’s Switzerland, France, Finland, Austria, Iceland; Turkiye, Australia, United Kingdom, USA (for visa holding customers), Japan, South Korea, Arctic, Abu Dhabi, Maldives, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore; also Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Goa, Andamans, Kerala, North East; and Bhutan, Sri Lanka in the Indian subcontinent.

SOTC Travel’s new outlet offers end-to-end travel solutions with an array of services, including International & Domestic Holidays (Group tours, Personalised Holidays, Cruises, etc.), Value Added Services like Travel Insurance; Visa Services, etc.