Sourav Ganguly stars in Cycle Pure Agarbathi’s Fragrance of Hope campaign for Durga Puja

Cycle Pure Agarbathi, from the agarbathi to aerospace conglomerate NR Group, has launched ‘Fragrance of Hope’, a new campaign for Durga Puja aimed at raising awareness of hope and faith in these unprecedented times. A new film by the brand conveys a message of hope through the eyes of Sourav Ganguly. The campaign aired across all of the channels and the brand’s social media platforms, marking the start of Durga Puja. For the last five years, Sourav Ganguly has championed the brand’s products in the West Bengal region.

India’s cricketing legend has represented the brand in an elaborate 360° campaign, making a strong impact on consumers in the region. The array of home worship products from the brand includes Majestic Cycle Rhythm agarbathies, Naivedya Cup Sambrani, amongst many other products.

Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Arjun Ranga, Managing Director, Cycle Pure Agarbathi, says, “We have been through some of the most difficult times due to the pandemic, and one thing that this entire pandemic has taught us is to pray and hope for better times. We want to spread the message of hope through the campaign, and we are grateful that Dada is a part of it. His outlook on life, as well as his own life, are sources of inspiration and hope for the nation.”

“The association with Bengal’s Tiger is to cater to our consumers’ emotions and to maintain our long relationship with each household. His determination and leadership inspire all of us and encourage us to believe in our efforts and our prayers,” he adds.

Commenting on being a part of the campaign, Saurav Ganguly, says, “The brand has always taken pride in delivering quality products and enhancing the puja experience, and I am thankful to be a part of a brand that spreads the message of hope and faith. I am elated to be a part of this legacy and to represent this spectacular brand in West Bengal once more.”

Cycle Pure Agarbathi is known for going above and beyond with its innovative products. Known for its variety of fragrances, the brand has expanded its product line with an extensive Home Worship category that includes premium quality puja products.