South Asia’s Largest Water Event, Marked the Presence of International Delegates

EA Water’ Launched the 16th EverythingAboutWater Expo 2019 on August 29, 2019 which will continue to spread its uniqueness and enthusiasm till August 31, 2019 at Hall No. 9 in the Greater Noida Expo Mart, India. Everything About Water Expo saw the prestigious presence of a number of dignitaries including, Andrew Smith – Minister (Commercial) High Commission of Canada, New Delhi, Shri R.S.Tyagi, Retd-Member, Delhi Jal Board, Shri G C Pati, Member (HQ), CGWB, Shri Shalabh Kumar and many others. Some Canadian Delegations also made their presence at the inauguration of the Expo like Acuva Technologies, Clearford Water Systems Inc., Ovivo India Pvt. Ltd., Premier Tech Aqua Systems India Private Limited, Real Tech Inc, Tecta-Pds Endetec and Trojan Technologies.

Nisha Aggarwal, Assistant Vice President (AVP) of Everything About Water stated, “As organizer of 16th Everything about Water Expo, we commit to keep on raising awareness among people about water and wastewater subject. Our aim is to make the 15000 participants take a pledge to use water wisely and spread awareness on importance of the usage of sustainable water technologies.”

South Asia’s Largest Water Event came up with over 200 Exhibitors from 25 Countries, over 15000 Business Visitors & 500 Conference Delegates, over 200 high profile Govt. Officials, exclusive Country Pavilions like Canada, China, Taiwan & Europe and new product launch zone to showcase innovative products in the water industry, and this threw a bright light to the South Asia’s Largest Water EXPO.

Key Participants: Daiki Earth Water Ltd, Kirsloskar Brothers Ltd, Arvind Envisol, Shakti Pumps, Canada Embassy, Netherlands Embassy, Rossari Biotech Lts etc.

Key Delegates: Delhi Jal Board, CPCB, MOWR, NMCG, Pepsico, JUSCO, Bajaj, Renault Nessan, Tata Projects, Jindal, L & T, Eureka Forbes, Delhi Airport Authority, NTPC etc

Supporting Associations: AWWA India, NSWAI, Embassy of Canada, WATAR, ISCMA, Alkalies Manufacturer Association, IPMA, India Water Partnership etc.

EverythingAboutWater, in support of Government of Maharashtra, MIDC, Delhi Jal Board, Central Ground Water Board & ASSOCHAM has come up with a platform to gather the experts from all over the world to discuss the challenges which India is facing today & find the sustainable solutions which can be implemented to solve water problem in India. The major International conference held in Greater Noida Expo Mart, which started from 29th August and will stretch up to August 31, 2019 with a clear focus on:

Water Scarcity and Worsening Ground Water Quality Drinking Water Need and Growth of Community Drinking Water Wastewater Reuse and Recycling Global Innovative technologies Panel discussion on opportunities & Challenges in the water sector in Modi 2.0 Period

Concurrent to the Conclave, 16th EverythingAboutWater Expo 2019 serves as perfect showcase from international companies of unique water saving & conservation products & solutions.