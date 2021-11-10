South Goa Gets A Ballroom So Grand, It Can Accommodate Your Most Exquisite Dreams

Whether it’s lavish weddings, glitzy galas, or even team-building conferences, ballrooms provide the perfect setting to host the most glamorous and talked-about occasions of our lifetimes. And now, those looking to make the Sunshine State, Goa, their destination of choice for a social or professional can opt for the Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia Resort, one of Goa’s finest hotels, which is all set to launch South Goa’s largest ballroom – The Grand Ballroom. Spread across 7,000 sq ft., the ballroom is Goa’s grandest, which has the capacity to accommodate in excess of 1000 guests.



The capacious hotel is home to a ballroom with sparkling crystal chandeliers, priceless fresco paintings, and gilded ceilings – creating a statement of grandeur and luxury. Being the largest convention space in South Goa, this palatial venue is a perfect blend of modern and contemporary sensibilities making it the preferred address for destination weddings.

The Grand Ballroom offers an unmatched experience, in sync with the luxury style statement made by the Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia. Featuring 181 rooms spread over 20 acres of lush gardens and swaying palm trees, the hotel is decked out with Mediterranean-theme-styled villas that reflect Goan Portuguese architecture.

Dennis D’Costa, General Manager of Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia, is both excited and proud of the new expansive inclusion to the hotel. “It’s with great pride that Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia announces the biggest, most luxurious ballroom in all of South Goa. Every feature has been mindfully planned, so as to create memorable experiences for our guests.”

For those looking to tie the knot in the midst of a calming oasis, there are a handful of things as magical as saying “I Do” with a picturesque coastline as the backdrop, the waves crashing and swelling in the distance and a slight breeze in your hair. With Novotel Goa Dona Sylvia, your idea of a wedding in the great outdoors is bolstered by the combination of casual and intimate, which can be an appealing draw for your guests.

The venue’s private beach, and numerous event venues of all sizes will meet your needs, whether you’re hosting a wedding of 25 guests or 500. The exquisite resort is guaranteed to give you memories that will last for a lifetime to come.