South Goa Gets Its Only Luxury Gaming Destination With The Launch Of ‘Deltin Zuri’

Deltin, India’s largest luxury gaming and entertainment brand who recently took the operational handover of the in-house casino at The Zuri White Sand Resorts in South Goa, announced the commencement of operations of the casino at the property from June 01, 2022.The casino is named ‘DeltinZuri’ and will offer the same world class services and experiences which Deltin is known for. The launch of this casino will add a landmark live gaming and entertainment destination for the tourists and visitors in South Goa.

Deltin is known for its signature experiences, which is an interesting mix of thrill, live entertainment, luxury gaming, specially curated cuisines and great service. This makes ‘Deltin Zuri’ a one-stop destination for casino lovers in South Goa. Surrounded with the pristine beaches and lush scenery ‘Deltin Zuri’ is the only luxury gaming destination in the picturesque South Goa district.

Speaking on the commencement of the operations, Mr. Anil Malani, CEO, Deltin, said,“We are thrilled to begin operations of our seventh casino with Deltin Zuriand are excited to welcome all the guests and gaming enthusiasts. Goa is a city-state which is always brimming with exciting tourist destinations, places offering delectable cuisine and unlimited entertainment for all. Celebrating this spirit of Goa, with ‘Deltin Zuri’, we aim to offer a regal yet intriguing gaming experience with splendid surroundings. We will berolling out exciting events comprising of live entertainment, delicious cuisines and finely curated beverages for our guests to take back home remarkable memories.”

‘Deltin Zuri’ will be the seventh, and fourth land-based casino of Deltin after Deltin Suites-Goa, Deltin Denzong-Gangtok and Deltin Casino International-Kathmandu. The company also owns Asia’s 2 most iconic offshore floating casinos ‘Deltin Royale’ and ‘Deltin Jaqk’ in Goa.Catering to abundant excitements and entertainment, Deltin redefines luxury gaming and hospitality with live entertainment, captivating performances and the presence of magnificent Bollywood superstars and famous celebrity influencers quite often. The Zuri White Sands, on the other hand, is a highly sought-after luxury beach resort. The resort’s location on a long and scenic Varca beach provides peace and tranquilly for quite an authentic Goan experience.