South Indian Bank chosen as one of the Most Preferred Workplaces in BFSI 2022 – 23

Mumbai: South Indian Bank has been recognised as one of India’s ‘Most Preferred Workplaces in BFSI 2022 – 23’ by Team Marksmen. The Bank has been identified as one of the brands that succeeded in creating a meaningful, collaborative, and inspiring employee experience.

Expressing joy on the occasion, Anto George T, Senior General Manager – HR & Admin, South Indian Bank said, “The recognition places us in the esteemed company of organisations from India’s financial sector who have become aspirational brands for India’s young professionals. It is testimony to our continuous efforts to become one of India’s best workplaces. We are glad that Team Marksmen has acknowledged the initiatives that we have taken to make our workplace world class.”

Team Marksmen conducted a thorough study of the BFSI sector in partnership with Allegiant Market Research earlier this year to identify India’s best workplaces. The shortlisted companies were appraised basis the following parameters:

· Employee centricity

· Organisational purpose

· Digital dexterity

· Work flexibility

· Diversity and equality

· Retention strategies

· Growth and rewards

A glittering event, organised on 15th December, 2022 to celebrate the recognitions saw participation from business doyens across the BFSI space.