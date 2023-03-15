South Indian Bank launches new electrifying brand campaign, Trust Meets Tech since 1929

New Delhi, March 15, 2023: South Indian Bank today in its 94th year, marks a milestone in its journey as it announces its new brand campaign, “Trust meets Tech since 1929.” The campaign is a nationwide multi media campaign, commencing from March 14, 2023. Through this novel campaign, the Bank aims to create PAN India awareness of brand South Indian Bank and communicate its inherent strengths of being a trustworthy, digital bank catering to all demographic profiles and reinforce its presence in strong markets by becoming the banker of choice.

This campaign aims to target the youth of India, which constitute around 34% of the country’s population. The last few years have seen India become the world’s largest millennial market, drawing attention from across the world to Indian millennials. India’s youth are at the forefront of driving social and cultural change and they play a key role in the country’s economic growth.

Today’s consumers are hyper connected and seek convenience, experience, simplicity, safety and speed in banking services. All of this is delivered using the best in class technology. This, coupled with the legacy of trust is where South Indian Bank gets a winning combination. It is this critical messaging that is being communicated by the film in a metaphoric way.

Excited about the new campaign, Ms. Azmat Habibulla, Chief Marketing Officer, South Indian Bank said, “At South Indian Bank, we wish to endear ourselves to India’s younger audiences and enable our loyal customers to embrace new technologies. We want to become the preferred banker to India’s youth on the back of our digital and tech-savvy operations and the trust instilled in us by our millions of customers and generations of families, over nine decades. Since we originated from India’s Southern parts, we are renowned across the region. We aspire to move beyond our traditional bastions and make ourselves more popular across India. Our PAN India brand campaign with a digital focus will center on our key attributes of trust and technology.’’

The multimedia campaign depicts vibrant visuals that allude to speed, victory, integrity and dominance. The imagery is bound to resonate with the young and old, who are known to value technology and propagate a sense of commitment. The campaign will be released in multiple languages across India.